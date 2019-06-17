Neil Warnock and Cardiff City swoop for influential Rotherham United midfielder

Have your say

CARDIFF CITY have made a move to sign Rotherham United captain Will Vaulks.

National reports suggest that the 25-year-old will complete a seven-figure switch to the Bluebirds – managed by former Millers chief Neil Warnock – shortly after agreeing terms.

A £1.5m fee has been mentioned, although the Millers are likely to be seeking a much higher fee for the midfielder.

Vaulks has been the subject of considerable interest from several Championship sides, including Derby County and has also been linked with promoted duo Norwich City and Sheffield United.