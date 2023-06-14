All Sections
Neil Warnock brings in former Cardiff City, QPR and Crystal Palace coach and ex-Doncaster Rovers and Middlesbrough coach

NEIL WARNOCK has added to his coaching ranks with the addition of Carl Serrant and Ian Bennett.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:27 BST

Bradford-born Serrant, 47, previously worked with Warnock at Crystal Palace, QPR and Cardiff City.

Former Terriers keeper Bennett, 51, has also been part of Warnock's coaching team at Middlesbrough previously and recengtly left League Two club Doncaster Rovers.

Warnock said: “Now that I’ve committed myself to the position full-time, I thought it was important to get another couple of members of staff on board that know me inside out, know what I want and know how to make the most and get the most from my way of working.

Neil Warnock.Neil Warnock.
“That said, I’m delighted to bring both Ian Bennett and Carl Serrant to the Club. I’ve worked with both of them previously and I’m sure they’ll enjoy every minute of the challenge ahead.”

