Neil Warnock: Former Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Sheffield United boss appears set for new role
It has been a turbulent few years for the Gulls, who now compete in the National League South. They have recently been take over by The Bryn Consortium, a group made up local businessmen, subject to creditor approval.
Torquay have been in administration and Warnock has been advising the consortium in their bid to take on the club’s responsibilities. The club’s new co-chairman, Michael Westcott, has paid tribute to Warnock’s input and thinks the veteran’s association with the club will continue.
He told BBC Sport: "Neil's knowledge of football is second to none. He knows our club very well, he knows our region very well. He and I have spent an awful lot of time together over the last six weeks or so and I think that relationship will continue."
It remains to be seen what type of role Warnock takes on, if he does indeed continue his Torquay association. The club currently have an interim head coach at the helm in former Chesterfield defender Aaron Downes.
Warnock’s last spell in management was up in Scotland, where he spent a short period in charge of Aberdeen. Over the course of his managerial career, the 75-year-old has developed a reputation for rescuing clubs from trouble.
A year ago, he saved Huddersfield Town from relegation to League One when it had previously appeared the Terriers were doomed.
Westcott said: "I think that Neil's reputation precedes him. I think he's a very reassuring presence both to young players and experienced players, and also to a football team manager.
"He's been around the football world for more than 40 years and the fact that Torquay United can benefit from his experience, his contacts, his presence, his personality, I think will be of tremendous support for the club as we start thinking about how we can be as competitive on the pitch as we possibly can."
