Neil Warnock happy to give advice on Huddersfield Town's future - if asked

IN THE here and now, Neil Warnock is entrusted with somehow steering a struggling Huddersfield Town side away from relegation trouble. It is looking a very arduous task.

Looking further down the line, he is ready to provide advice going forward regarding his successor – whatever division Town find themselves in – if he is asked.

Warnock's second stint with the Terriers is temporary, with his contract finishing in less than two month's time.

In the past, the vastly-experienced Yorkshireman has offered wise counsel, when approached, about players and staff members before leaving clubs. He’d be happy to do the same at Town if asked.

Neil Warnock.

Warnock said: “Absolutely. I would give them more of an insight into the reality than they have probably had at all, particularly this season.

“I have always said to the clubs I am at that I would like to help you with my opinion on staff and on players. And that does not change really. Even (with) managers.

“I've said: ‘Would you like my input on managers’. I think there are a lot of mistakes at boardroom level with how they rush it.

“Agents have got good words, haven’t they... I think I could help in that situation and if I am asked, I will do. But owners of clubs have their own opinions sometimes. I leave that to them, really.”

Meanwhile, Warnock insists that uncertainty regarding the future of the club amid reports that they could enter into administration and potentially be hit by a points penalty is not affecting the players.

Weekend reports claimed that Town are weighing up the possibility of going into administration amid takeover interest from two rival Dutch and American groups.

Town would be issued a 12-point penalty this season should they fall into administration by March 23.The vastly-experienced Warnock has stressed that the reports are not a distraction to him or his players, who are focusing all their energies on on-pitch matters.

Huddersfield have also been placed under a transfer embargo for submitting their annual accounts late.

The embargo means the lowly Terriers are unable to register new players, including free agents.

Warnock added: “I don’t really get involved. I speak to Dave Baldwin (managing director) a lot and he’s working all hours God sends to rectify the problems that we have.I am sure if I have to, I will be told. I was told about the embargo, but we've got the squad we've got.

“It is difficult to bring somebody in for 10 games already up and ready to go.”

Wednesday sees Terriers legend David Wagner make his first return to Huddersfield since his epic time in charge amid much happier times.

The Norwich chief said: “It is something which was an extraordinary journey for all of us.

"This stays for my whole life, for our whole life. It's a good football club, good people. Good supporters as well.

“I liked every single second I was there.