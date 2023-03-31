Neil Warnock: I'll do it my way at Huddersfield Town and not listen to any cyber talk

FROM DAY one since arriving at Huddersfield Town, Neil Warnock has made great play about the fact that supporters are at the centre of his latest 'Great Escape' mission.

While he has been effusive and genuine in his praise for the backing that he and his team have received from the Terriers' faithful since arriving for a second managerial stint in this part of West Yorkshire, another thing is also crystal-clear.

Namely that when it comes to talk of tactics and footballing style and approach amid survival battles, he will do it his way and his record has shown that he is to be trusted in that regard and has certainly earned the right.

Warnock's side head into Saturday's game with former club Middlesbrough on the back of an excellent win at Millwall, which has provided them with a much-needed inkling of hope in their safety quest.

Neil Warnock. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Big tests now arrive against the likes of Boro, Watford and Blackburn Rovers and Warnock will continue to be pragmatic as opposed to cavalier.

He said: "When you are trying to get out of trouble, you cannot be expansive.

"I look at some of the fans' forums as unfortunately, I have not got nothing else to do at night and they are saying why can't I play three forwards or two forwards and a winger and so on.

"They don't understand that we will get picked off if we do that. We have to be strong and disciplined and work hard to keep in games.

"That's what we have got to do and we did (at Millwall).

"The only point I worried was in the first five minutes of the game when they should have scored and Josh Koroma left his man once - just once.

"That's all it takes, just one mistake and you have lost the game.

"But I do think there's a lot more to come from us as we get more confident and better on the ball.

"I think we can keep the ball longer, but that comes with the confidence. The training has been excellent as you'd expect from a good result like that."

A welcome ray of optimism had been added to in the international break following the news that the club have agreed a takeover deal with US businessman Kevin M.Nagle subject to EFL ratification.

Nagle, who is also the chairman and chief executive officer for USL (United Soccer League) Championship second-tier outfit Sacramento Republic is expected to take on the reins at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The avoidance of possible administration and 12-points deduction has resulted in his players heaving a sign of relief in particular.

Warnock continued: "It helps the whole club, the staff and the players.

"I think the players were relieved we weren't (on) 12 points deducted.It's a new era. I think they (Nagle’s team) will come and enjoy it and that it's a good club to buy.

"The way Dean (Hoyle) has dealt with it has been excellent and he's given a lot away (money) himself. He has looked after the fans as well and it's a positive outcome.”

Warnock has revealed that Lee Nicholls is making better than expected progress from shoulder surgery and could return for the final few weeks of the season.Nicholls, named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year following an outstanding 2021-22, has been sidelined since going under the knife in January.

