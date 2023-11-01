Neil Warnock makes bold Huddersfield Town claim in criticism of Manchester United and Erik ten Hag
The veteran manager left the Terriers in September, making way for the arrival of Darren Moore.
He was not blessed with a squad full of stars at the John Smith’s Stadium but managed to keep the club afloat in the Championship.
A manager who does have a squad full of stars is Erik ten Hag, manager of Manchester United.
However, Warnock has sensationally claimed some of ten Hag’s pricey players would not have featured under him at Huddersfield.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Warnock said: “I thought when he first came over he was going to be the answer because I thought it needed a disciplinarian in that environment. But I’ve got to say I’ve not enjoyed watching how he’s gone about it.
“The money that he’s spent, people forget. Whatever you think about the owners they’ve spent some massive money.
"Some of the players, they’ve spent £60-70m. I wouldn’t have had them with me at Huddersfield.”
Warnock also questioned whether ten Hag would last in the Old Trafford post.
He said: “I don’t think he will personally. I’m not sure he wants to last either. I think he knows he’s banging his head against a brick wall.”