The second half of Huddersfield Town’s clash with Leicester City was rather telling.

With the game deadlocked at 0-0, Foxes boss Enzo Maresca turned to his bench to give his side a boost. On it, he found Premier League winner Jamie Vardy and fully-fledged Nigera international Wilfred Ndidi. Between them, they have made 499 Premier League appearances.

Both entered the fray and although neither broke the deadlock, Leicester did take the lead and secure a 1-0 win.

After Stephy Mavididi opened the scoring, Terriers boss Neil Warnock turned to Pat Jones and Kian Harratt. The young duo have given Huddersfield fans reasons to be excited about their potential, but are considerably less experienced and accomplished than Ndidi and Vardy.

Pat Jones has made 12 first-team appearances for Huddersfield Town. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

It was a stark reminder of the might Huddersfield have to contend with in the Championship.

That being said, the past week has served as a reminder of what the pair can offer Warnock despite their tender ages. Harratt opened the scoring in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough, while Jones had fans on their feet with his direct running against Leicester.

The latter is a winger Warnock likes, although his struggles with injury have forced the Terriers boss to take a cautious approach to managing him.

Speaking after the defeat to Leicester, Warnock said: “He’s getting there, is Jones. I like him. We’ve just got to treat him gently because he picks up little injuries."

Now 20, Jones arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium from Wrexham in 2019. He has since made just 12 first-team appearances but may be in line for more as Warnock has admitted he would not hesitate to start him.

Warnock said: "I have to look after him in the week and sometimes, when they're doing a hard session, I pull him out now. He can do that every week. At the moment, I’ve got half an hour out of him but I’d love to start him soon, especially if we get an injury to any of those three [Brahima Diarra, Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas] that I’ve mentioned. I wouldn’t hesitate.