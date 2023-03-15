HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock admitted that the sight of a Terriers home crowd applauding his side at the final whistle after a spirited second-half recovery against David Wagner's Norwich City and being enthused by what they were witnessing was a big tick in the box after some tough recent times.

Town need draws as opposed to wins in their safety mission. Yet a come-from-behind point in a 1-1 draw against a play-off chasing Canaries side - which saw a Grant Hanley own goal cancel out a first-half opener from Gabriel Sara - represented something positive at least.

Town, who are off the bottom of the table, but still in the Championship drop zone, ended a goal drought lasting not far shy of eight hours in the process.

The odds may still be stacked against them in their safety mission, but after forgettable days on home soil against Coventry and Bristol City, this was better at least.

Terriers boss Neil Warnock. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Warnock said: "We've got nine games. We've got to get the crowd clapping us off.

"We've got five away games, none tougher than Millwall and Watford as the next two, and Boro (Middlesbrough) here will be as tough as it comes. I must be an idiot to come here, mustn't I?

"But I'm here to get the fans to enjoy it a bit, and they saw the team giving it everything and putting tackles in. That's what it's all about, commitment, really.

"We needed to start like that second half in the first half, but it's alright saying that, Norwich are a good side. They should be a top four or five side really.

"We started very apprehensive and nervous and were sloppy on the ball, but Norwich are a good side who can do things with the ball. I was hoping we could get to half time without conceding again and we were much better in the second half."

The game ended when Canaries midfielder Marquinhos being dismissed for an elbow on Josh Ruffels.