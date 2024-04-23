The veteran started the season at the Huddersfield helm, although was jettisoned in September to allow the club to bring in Darren Moore. It did not work out for Warnock’s successor and the Terriers then turned to Andre Breitenreiter.

However, he has been unable to arrest the Huddersfield slump and with two games of the season remaining, relegation to League One is a worryingly realistic possibility.

Speaking to YouTuber Benjamin Bloom, Warnock has opened up on his departure from the John Smith’s Stadium and weighed in on the club’s chances of survival.

Neil Warnock kept Huddersfield Town afloat last season. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

He said: "I’m disappointed to see where Huddersfield are because when I left them in September, I said I’d do a season for them and I thought if I took them to January, we’d almost be safe by then, and then a new manager could come in.

"It didn’t work out. I was asked to leave in September and the decisions that they’ve made haven’t been the correct ones. They’ve really gone the other way. I’m disappointed because I think the squad’s a good squad, me. I’m hoping they can still claw their way out of it. But it’s going to be very difficult.”

Huddersfield host Birmingham City in a relegation battle six-pointer at the weekend, with the Blues currently sitting alongside the Terriers in the bottom three.

Breitenreiter’s men are heading into the game on the back of a second-half collapse against Swansea City, which resulted in the Terriers suffering a 4-0 defeat.

Warnock knows a thing or two about relegation battles, although ensured Huddersfield did not need a result on the final day of last season to stay up. Discussing last year’s great escape, he said: “Last year, we were supposed to be relegated. We had two games to play and if we lost to Sheffield United, we had it all on Reading on the last day. Reading, they had a better goal difference than us.