All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
21 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
11 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
14 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
15 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
15 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
18 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Neil Warnock reveals his Easter message to his emboldened Huddersfield Town side

NEIL WARNOCK is urging Huddersfield Town to 'hang in there' amid their teak-tough run of Championship fixtures – while hoping for a favour or two from elsewhere.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 6th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

The relegation picture has changed dramatically following Town's shock win over Middlesbrough – combined with Reading's six-point deduction for breaching a business plan with the EFL – to boost their survival hopes.

A run of seven points from the last nine illustrates that Huddersfield are also helping themselves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Berkshire club's penalty means that just three points separate five clubs from QPR, in 18th, to third-from-bottom Town.

Most Popular
Neil Warnock.Neil Warnock.
Neil Warnock.

Reading are just a point above the Terriers, who face them on the final day of the season on May 8.

Warnock, whose side visit Watford on Good Friday before hosting Blackburn on Monday, said: "Another team is involved now, simple as that.

"It adds to the clubs who have been around us. To have Norwich, Millwall and Middlesbrough followed by Watford and Blackburn, I don't think you could pick five tougher games. It's almost cruel and punishment for us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We've four out of five away from home, so it's just as well we've had a couple of wins or we could have been out of sight.

"We have just got to hang in there and hope the other teams don't get away from us. We want one or two other clubs to do us a favour."

Friday's match has the potential to be spicy, with no love lost between Warnock and Hornets rival Chris Wilder, who replaced him at Middlesbrough in November 2021.

Warnock elected to keep his counsel on that topic after some weekend comments on being succeeded by Wilder at Boro – when speaking after the victory over the Teessiders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On facing a side managed by Wilder, he said: "No comment. I have just looked at Huddersfield, we have enough problems.

"It’s probably one of - if not the - biggest surprise of the Championship that they (Watford) are not up there. I’ve looked at their team; on paper it’s as good as any in the league.”

Neil WarnockTerriersMiddlesbroughChris WilderReadingBlackburnWatford