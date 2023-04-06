Neil Warnock reveals his Easter message to his emboldened Huddersfield Town side

NEIL WARNOCK is urging Huddersfield Town to 'hang in there' amid their teak-tough run of Championship fixtures – while hoping for a favour or two from elsewhere.

The relegation picture has changed dramatically following Town's shock win over Middlesbrough – combined with Reading's six-point deduction for breaching a business plan with the EFL – to boost their survival hopes.

A run of seven points from the last nine illustrates that Huddersfield are also helping themselves.

The Berkshire club's penalty means that just three points separate five clubs from QPR, in 18th, to third-from-bottom Town.

Reading are just a point above the Terriers, who face them on the final day of the season on May 8.

Warnock, whose side visit Watford on Good Friday before hosting Blackburn on Monday, said: "Another team is involved now, simple as that.

"It adds to the clubs who have been around us. To have Norwich, Millwall and Middlesbrough followed by Watford and Blackburn, I don't think you could pick five tougher games. It's almost cruel and punishment for us.

"We've four out of five away from home, so it's just as well we've had a couple of wins or we could have been out of sight.

"We have just got to hang in there and hope the other teams don't get away from us. We want one or two other clubs to do us a favour."

Friday's match has the potential to be spicy, with no love lost between Warnock and Hornets rival Chris Wilder, who replaced him at Middlesbrough in November 2021.

Warnock elected to keep his counsel on that topic after some weekend comments on being succeeded by Wilder at Boro – when speaking after the victory over the Teessiders.

On facing a side managed by Wilder, he said: "No comment. I have just looked at Huddersfield, we have enough problems.