Neil Warnock reveals his plans to boost Huddersfield Town's fire-power - and why there will be no 'big-hitters'

HAVING used his unique skill set to restore harmony within the walls of Huddersfield Town's dressing room since arriving in late winter, Neil Warnock is certainly not going to jeopardise it now that the summer is here.

Alongside their organisation, teamwork and industry, Town's esprit de corps was a vital component in their recent 'Great Escape' under the canny Yorkshireman and those qualities must come to the fore again if the club are to sail to calmer waters in 2023-24.

The leading sides in the best traditions of a Warnock team have had those qualities and they can be precious commodities.

It helps to explain why the veteran manager is loath to threaten what he has got by bringing in a 'big-hitter' this summer.

Warnock, who has agreed to stay on at Town in the forthcoming season following talks with owner-in-waiting Kevin M.Nagle and CEO Jake Edwards, commented: "It is up to me to spend the budget that we have got.

"I can ask Jake if I want to spend the budget on one player, but we don't want to do that and upset the dressing room. We don't want one big hitter. We have seen it all before.

"We want to be sensible in what we do. You won't hear me moaning about not having enough money or anything like that. We have just got to try and do the best that we can with what we have got.

"We have got to give the fans something to cheer about. I think if the fans see that you are giving 100 hundred per cent in every game, then they will give you a bit of leeway. It is when they see players not bothering or trying; that's when they have a go at the players."

Warnock may not bring in a marquee signing, but he might well have to work the oracle in the transfer market to replenish the area where he feels Town need to improve next term - in the final third.

The 74-year-old remains hopeful that Danny Ward and Josh Koroma will remain at the club and agree fresh terms. But he is also wise to the notion he will need some fresh options.

The Terriers mustered just 47 league goals in 2022-23, with their top-scorer in the league mustering just five goals.

One of three players who registered that total was a defender in Matty Pearson, who missed much of the season, while another in Jordan Rhodes featured just a handful of times under Warnock.

Some reports are tipping Rhodes to be moved on during the summer window.

Warnock will look for affordable targets up front, but will also look at what he has got in the building, including young striker Kian Harratt.

Warnock added: "Obviously, to do anything in the league, you have got to score goals so, priority wise, I think we have got to get another striker in, if not two.

