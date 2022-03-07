Neil Warnock tips Sheffield United or Middlesbrough to secure promotion via Championship play-offs

The two clubs meet at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night, with Boro sixth in the table and one point and place ahead of the Blades.

Victory for either side would move them to fourth in the table and Warnock believes that one of the two clubs will be promoted this campaign.

Warnock spent the first part of the season in charge at Middlesbrough while he previously managed at Bramall Lane where he took charge of close to 400 games while taking the Blades into the Premier League.

NEIL WARNOCK: Believes Sheffield United or Middlesbrough will be promoted this season. Picture: Getty Images.

Middlesbrough and the Blades have both been on an upward trajectory since appointing new managers, with Chris Wilder and Paul Heckingbottom enjoying early success at their respective clubs.

And Warnock believes that one of the clubs will be celebrating promotion at the end of the campaign.

“I’ve just got this feeling, that it’s going to be one of these two," Warnock told the Sheffield Star.

"There’s reasons for that. I think they’re both set up for it. They’ve both got the teams to do it and, if they qualify, then they’re going to be going in there with momentum.

"And that, the momentum side of things, is so important because it breeds confidence.