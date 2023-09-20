OUTGOING Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock sees no reason why the Terriers cannot push on under his successor after his memorable time in charge ended in a 2-2 draw with Stoke City.

The Warnock era concluded in absorbing fashion on a night which saw the 74-year-old receive a guard of honour from his players following the final whistle.

The Sheffielder, who plans to return to management later this season, says he is open to all offers and is not ruling anything out - while leaving the Terriers with the fondest of memories.

He said: "The new manager will have a good squad to choose from and I told the lads, there’s no reason why you don’t push on and look at going up rather than looking behind you.

Neil Warnock leaves the John Smiths Stadium after his final game. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"I will look on afar with affection, I want them to do well and rattle a few cages.

"It's nice to see lads who are so genuine. Stoke had better players than us, but it doesn't mean you are not going to win. When you have that attitude and desire, it's amazing what you can do in football.

"What we have done is put the pride back into Huddersfield, fans believe in the team. I feel really proud. It’s been bloody hard work but I don’t think I’ve had a send-off like that.

"It's a good club and a good group of players. I'm disappointed (coaches) Carl Serrant and Ian Bennett are leaving...me and Ronnie (Jepson) that's understandable, but I'm disappointed for them.

"But the club have been good regarding the commitment to the contracts etc. They're not pulling one over or anything. I like Jake Edwards (CEO) and I think he'll be a really good leader for the club.

"I can't remember ever having a send-off like that. Isn't it lovely and rewarding to finish on a day like today.

"It might have been different regarding the timing, but I knew it was going to be happy - Christmas or January, bring someone in to give them the window.

But it's their club, and I said I would help them out until they were ready and they're ready."

As for the future, he continued: "I thought I had retired, now I’m buzzing and don’t know what’s around the corner. It’s a wonderful opportunity.