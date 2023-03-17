News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
10 minutes ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
1 hour ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
1 hour ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
12 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
12 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans

Neil Warnock warns Huddersfield Town players to stand up or be 'bulldozed' at Millwall

NEIL WARNOCK'S farewell tour heads to a place he knows well in the New Den on Saturday.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 17th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

As always, the Huddersfield Town manager is preparing himself for the equivalent of a Millwall ‘welcoming committee’ at a venue where footage of him ranting against refereeing decisions during a famous football documentary has previously gone viral on social media.

That particular game saw Sheffield United, the club he was then in charge of, secure a famous against-the-odds win in South Bermondsey on an occasion when his players’ mentality shone through.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just to compete at Millwall, the right mindset is paramount and while Warnock relishes the edge and antagonism of one of football's most unsanitised and old-school venues, he also enjoys it and there is respect, deep down.

Most Popular
Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock.
Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock.
Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock.

The veteran will be mentally prepared and regarding that topic, he is more concerned that his players are.

If they don't, he has warned them about the consequences.

He quipped: "I don't think I've ever been to the Den playing in pink! (Huddersfield's away kit). I don't think I'll be wearing it myself..

"They make it hostile. I know they get a lot of stick, but they are a brilliant community club. They play to their strengths and if we don't match them on that, they will bulldoze us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think their fans appreciate that I give them a bit back. It's one of those places you have to prepare yourself mentally because if you don't, you will get destroyed. If they get in the play-offs, I don't think many teams will want to play them over two legs."

Second-from-bottom Town, who have yet to score an away goal in Warnock's tenure, will again be without a host of players with Jaiden Headley, Scott High and Duane Holmes remaining sidelined.

Neil WarnockMillwallSheffield United