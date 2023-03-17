Neil Warnock warns Huddersfield Town players to stand up or be 'bulldozed' at Millwall

NEIL WARNOCK'S farewell tour heads to a place he knows well in the New Den on Saturday.

As always, the Huddersfield Town manager is preparing himself for the equivalent of a Millwall ‘welcoming committee’ at a venue where footage of him ranting against refereeing decisions during a famous football documentary has previously gone viral on social media.

That particular game saw Sheffield United, the club he was then in charge of, secure a famous against-the-odds win in South Bermondsey on an occasion when his players’ mentality shone through.

Just to compete at Millwall, the right mindset is paramount and while Warnock relishes the edge and antagonism of one of football's most unsanitised and old-school venues, he also enjoys it and there is respect, deep down.

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock.

The veteran will be mentally prepared and regarding that topic, he is more concerned that his players are.

If they don't, he has warned them about the consequences.

He quipped: "I don't think I've ever been to the Den playing in pink! (Huddersfield's away kit). I don't think I'll be wearing it myself..

"They make it hostile. I know they get a lot of stick, but they are a brilliant community club. They play to their strengths and if we don't match them on that, they will bulldoze us.

"I think their fans appreciate that I give them a bit back. It's one of those places you have to prepare yourself mentally because if you don't, you will get destroyed. If they get in the play-offs, I don't think many teams will want to play them over two legs."