Nervous Sheffield Wednesday wait with reports of wage delays which could cause transfer ban
It is understood not all players and staff members were paid on time on Friday, and failure to do so before Saturday's last day of the month will result in a three-transfer window transfer ban because the Owls are repeat offenders.
Owner Dejphon Chansiri admitted that was the punishment facing the Championship club if there was any repeat of March's failure to settle their payroll in time between now and the end of June. That was blamed on “cashflow” problems between the Thai’s various business, an excuse used in the past.
Under Football League rules, clubs are punished if wages are late for a total of 30 days over a 12-month period, and March's hold-up took the Owls to 29.
It only adds to the sense of crisis around a club where fans are agitating for the chairman to sell up, and manager Danny Rohl is openly touting himself around other jobs, but has been unable to leave so far because of the compensation Wednesday are demanding.
