Nervous Sheffield Wednesday wait with reports of wage delays which could cause transfer ban

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 30th May 2025, 18:30 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 18:38 BST
Sheffield Wednesday face a nervous weekend with reports not all players were paid on time this week with an important deadline looming.

It is understood not all players and staff members were paid on time on Friday, and failure to do so before Saturday's last day of the month will result in a three-transfer window transfer ban because the Owls are repeat offenders.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri admitted that was the punishment facing the Championship club if there was any repeat of March's failure to settle their payroll in time between now and the end of June. That was blamed on “cashflow” problems between the Thai’s various business, an excuse used in the past.

Under Football League rules, clubs are punished if wages are late for a total of 30 days over a 12-month period, and March's hold-up took the Owls to 29.

OWNER: Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)OWNER: Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)
It only adds to the sense of crisis around a club where fans are agitating for the chairman to sell up, and manager Danny Rohl is openly touting himself around other jobs, but has been unable to leave so far because of the compensation Wednesday are demanding.

