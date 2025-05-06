'Never in all my years': Graham Alexander relives dramatic moment Bradford City clinched promotion

GRAHAM Alexander is among an exclusive bracket of individuals to play over 1,000 games in professional football and has also been a manager for over a decade.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 53-year-old is also the first to acknowledge he has never seen anything like the events he witnessed in the sixth minute of stoppage time on Saturday - when Antoni Sarcevic produced the greatest ever finish to a game in Bradford City's history.

For all the world, it looked as though City had agonisingly passed up their golden ticket for automatic promotion to League One - the previous time they went up via the conventional route was in 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then it all happened against Fleetwood, with Sarcevic's moment being the cue for total pandemonium among a record 24,033 fourth-tier crowd at Valley Parade crowd.

Bantams manager Graham Alexander and playing staff celebrate promotion after a late goal won them the match and the last promotion spot. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Alexander said: “I’ve watched it and seen other people do it. But to be so important and season-defining? No, in 37 years in the game, I haven’t experienced a moment like that.

“I do believe that if you work hard enough, things go your way. If you give up, the people who look down on us will just turn their back.

“You have to keep showing up and fighting and we’ve got our rewards from that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The challenges we’ve faced this season have been immense, but we’ve got over the line. The league doesn’t lie after 46 games. Call it a miracle if you want, but players have to go out and perform and they did.”

Bradford City's Antoni Sarcevic and captain Richie Smallwood celebrate promotion. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

City ended six seasons of hurt in football's fourth tier in the most dramatic way possible and after being on the receiving end of some low blows in stoppage time in recent weeks, here was the karma. In some respects, all the adversity made what happened even sweeter.

Alexander added: "The last three away games have been, ‘go on then, come back from that’. The players have done exactly that. We’ve had some really important players only play half a season for us – four or five of them. But we’re over the line and nobody can take it away from us.

“Congratulations to the other two teams that have been promoted. I’m so glad we got over the line because we’d have had to go again and that wasn’t a rosy situation to look forward to with what’s gone on the last couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can feel the frustration towards the end (on Saturday at 0-0). It’s hard trying to keep it off the players. They haven’t been here for six years, it’s not their burden to carry. But ultimately you become attached to a club that you’re playing for and work for and it does become that. But I think the players have carried that really well this season. The home record shows that.

“I get excited coming into work with the players every day and the staff. It’s a brilliant group.

“I hear the music outside my office, the banter, playing pool and darts. Working in the gym hearing the staff laughing, it’s enthusiasm and gives me energy."

A celebration event to herald City's promotion will be held in City Park and Centenary Square in Bradford city centre tonight (Tuesday).