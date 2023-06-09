"HE has humility in abundance and fire burning in his stomach to reach for the stars. Everything this young man achieves, he earns and fully deserves."

The words above were used by one-time Leeds United head coach David Hockaday to describe one of his proteges in new Barnsley signing Kacper Lopata.

The Polish under-21 international's backstory bears testament to this.

His journey in life and not just football has had its privations. It's a journey he is rightly proud of.

The hard way: Kacper Łopata arrived in England as a nine-year-old boy from Poland, using football to help him adjust to his new life. Now 21, he has signed a four-year deal with Barnsley. (Picture: Barnsley Football Club)

At the age of nine, he moved to Bristol from his native Poland. His mother Edyta worked long hours in several jobs to provide for the family.

Kacper's education and sporting journey would eventually take him to the South Gloucestershire and Stroud College (SGS) where the head of football in Hockaday would become his mentor.

Lopata subsequently earned a professional move to Brighton and was on his way.

Lopata told The Yorkshire Post: "I speak to Dave nearly every day. He's like a father figure for me.

Kacper Lopata is Barnsley's first signing of the summer (Picture: Barnsley Football Club)

"I speak to him about anything - whether that's personal life or football. You pick up little bits from him and his attitude and how he thinks. I can't thank him enough.

"I came into the SGS College and I'll never forgive him...he put me in the third team!

"Then he stuck me at centre-back and I headed the ball as much as I could. I ended up going to Spurs on trial and that's how it all kicked off.

"I'm actually going there (to SGS) for an awards night on the 21st as I have never said thank you to everyone in person. It will be a good moment."

Kacper Lopata, left, in action for Poland Under-20s against Germany U20 (Picture: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

Perspective is never far away for Lopata. With the ink still drying on a four-year deal at Oakwell, the future may look rosy for the 21-year-old, but things weren't so happy earlier this year.

The 6ft 4in defender - who spent a previous spell in Yorkshire with Sheffield United - left troubled National League club Southend United after handing in his notice following a ‘serious breach of contract’ which saw him having to wait an additional 28 days for his January wages.

A National League hearing into Lopata's actions went the way of the centre-half. Southend appealed, but a Football Association hearing was again in his favour.

Lopata took to social media to write: “Kasp 2, Ron 0” - in reference to Southend chairman Ron Martin.

Free to join another club without a transfer fee, he linked up with Woking towards the end of last season and now finds himself at Barnsley. Lopata, who had joined Southend from the Blades in a permanent deal last September - having spent a separate loan spell there in 2021-22 - said: "It was tough. I never want anyone feeling sorry for me because - let's be honest - there's (other) people on the minimum wage and stuff.

"It wasn't even about us as players necessarily. Imagine being a secretary at a club and they haven't been paid for two months..

"I spoke to the boys and they were all supportive and backing me and I can't thank them enough and they were so happy for me.

"I've always had that grounding behind me. I've never tried to go 'big time' or anything. Just be a normal person. When my mum moved to this country, she worked in three jobs. We didn't have a car and walked for hours everywhere. I understand there's people out there working really hard for very little. So I'd never take this for granted."

Family is massive for Lopata. They now live in Manchester so his move to Barnsley will have the additional benefit of allowing visits to be more frequent.

After several ports of call and loan moves in his young career to date, he can also settle down professionally at Oakwell. His family is entitled to be proud, especially his mum.

Lopata, who made two first-team appearances for United, appearing in a couple of EFL Cup fixtures early on in 2021-22, continued: "We lived in a little one-bed shared apartment in one room (in Bristol). Looking back now, maybe we didn't have a lot. But our mum never let us feel it. We always felt blessed, like we had everything and weren't lacking in anything. My mum deserves the world - overtime, cleaning hotels, she did everything she could…

"There was a period for a couple of months where we didn't even have a school sorted. So my brother would take me over to football.

"I went to the school and didn't speak the language at all. But when you can kick a ball, you make friends. So it wasn't that hard."

Lopata may have carved out a career in football, but he proved very proficient in another sport as a youngster – handball.

He explains: "Our PE teacher basically said to me and a couple of my friends that we can't play for the school football team if we don't play handball. We went and loved it.

