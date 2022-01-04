The 22-year-old can operate as a winger or attacking midfielder and will provide an additional option in the final third of the pitch for Bantams chief Derek Adams.

Pereira graduated from the academy ranks at Watford and made his Premier League debut for the Hornets against Leicester City in 2017 and was named as the club's Young Player of the Season in 2016-17.

The Watford-born player gained further experience in the MLS with Atlanta United before signing for the Hatters in late 2020.

New signing Dion Pereira. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

Pereira said: “It is an amazing feeling to be here, and I just want to get the ball rolling and start playing.

“The gaffer has told me everything he wants from me and how I fit into the team. I like to bring creativity to games with assists, putting balls into the box and driving at defenders.

“As soon as I touch the pitch, it is my opportunity to show the supporters what I can do and give everything for this club. I like pressure and am looking forward to getting going.”

On his new acquisition, Adams commented: “We are delighted to be welcoming Dion to our squad and are looking forward to seeing him in action.

“He can play in a range of attacking positions, including out wide or as a No.10, and has a lot of experience at a young age, with Watford, Atlanta United and Luton.