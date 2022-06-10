The Walsall midfielder, who can operate in the centre or on the flanks, has become the club's eighth signing of the close-season.

Having spent time in the Tottenham Hotspur academy, the 25-year-old began his professional career at Gillingham, and has also had spells at Cambridge United, Newport County and Macclesfield Town, alongside Walsall.

He said: “It feels great to finally have the deal over the line, as it has been going on for quite a while now, and I am just delighted to be here.

New signing Emmanuel Osadebe. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

“As soon as I spoke with the gaffer and with Ryan Sparks, I knew the project was something I wanted to be a part of. We are all aligned in the same goals and this is the perfect place for me to take the next steps in my career.

“The manager we have has been at the top of the game and everyone at the club is driven in the same direction to achieve our goal of promotion, which we are more than capable of.

“Playing here in the past, it has always been loud, with the supporters imposing themselves on the game, and that is something I want to be a part of.

“Entertainment is a big part of my game. I want to get on the ball and make things happen, and am ready to kick on and do what I need to do.”

Bantams boss Mark Hughes said: “Emmanuel is someone we have been tracking for some time, so we are delighted to be able to welcome him to the club.

“He is another player at a great age, who has a lot of different components in his game which will certainly add to our threats as a side.