New Bradford City signing Kian Harratt receives glowing reference from Mark Hughes after joining from Huddersfield Town

Kian Harratt, who has joined Bradford City on loan from Huddersfield Town. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

The Huddersfield Town striker, fresh from a memorable temporary spell at Port Vale last term, will link up with City for the 2022-23 season on loan in the next stage of his development.

His aptitude on the pitch and 'big personality' has grabbed the attention of City manager Hughes, with Harratt becoming the club's sixth signing of the close season thus far.

Pontefract-born Harratt, 19, who had spells as a youngster at Leeds United and Barnsley academies, said: “I am a striker and like to try and get myself in the right positions, but will run all day long and chase everything down. I will give everything for the shirt.

“I cannot wait to work with the gaffer. As a fellow striker, the first thing he said to me was that I remind him a little bit of himself, which is a huge compliment and filled me with confidence.

“We want to get promoted and it is my job to give all I can every step of the way to help us achieve that.”

Harratt's arrival at City completes an eventful week for the teenager, with the forward finding the net for Vale in their 3-0 victory over Mansfield Town in the League Two play-off final at Wembley last Saturday.

It has whetted Harratt's appetite for the big stage and more success next season at Bradford.

Harratt, who struck five times in 22 appearances in a half-season loan at Vale Park, added: “I am absolutely delighted to be here. I cannot wait to get started and am looking forward to putting on a show for our supporters.

“It is every young kid’s dream to score at Wembley, and it has been the best weekend of my life and I want to come here and do a similar job."

City chief Hughes added: “Kian is an exciting young player who we have been monitoring for some time. We are pleased to be welcoming him to the club and are looking forward to working with him.

“At such a young age, he has already proven his ability to score goals at this level and perform on the biggest stage of all, after contributing massively towards Port Vale’s promotion to League One.

“His movement and intelligence makes him a tricky striker to play against, as well as his physical presence and willingness to battle against defenders.

“I would like to thank our friends at Huddersfield Town for their hard work and co-operation in making this deal - which further strengthens the relationship between the two clubs - happen.