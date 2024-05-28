New Doncaster Rovers signing and ex-Bradford City winger pays attention to League Two form before joining
The former Bradford City winger has signed a two-year contract with Rovers, with the option of an additional year.
Gibson arrives after a three-year stint at Carlisle United, where he was promoted to League One in 2022-23.
Rovers, after a magnificent run in the final third of 2023-24, narrowly missed out on promotion following a play-off defeat to Crewe. But the club’s stunning sequence – including ten straight league victories – helped convince the 26-year-old to join following his exit from Brunton Park.
Gibson, 26, whose arrival follows on from the capture of midfielder Joe Sbarra, said: "The run the club went on towards the end of last season made everyone pay attention. It’s a good club with a good manager and I’m hoping we can do good things.
“It’s been in the works for a while. I’m really looking forward to getting started.”