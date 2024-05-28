New Doncaster Rovers signing and ex-Bradford City winger pays attention to League Two form before joining

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 28th May 2024, 06:00 BST
NEW Doncaster Rovers signing Jordan Gibson admits that the club’s headline-grabbing run at the end of the 2023-24 season helped convince him to join the club.

The former Bradford City winger has signed a two-year contract with Rovers, with the option of an additional year.

Gibson arrives after a three-year stint at Carlisle United, where he was promoted to League One in 2022-23.

Rovers, after a magnificent run in the final third of 2023-24, narrowly missed out on promotion following a play-off defeat to Crewe. But the club’s stunning sequence – including ten straight league victories – helped convince the 26-year-old to join following his exit from Brunton Park.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Jordan Gibson. Picture courtesy of AHPIX/DRFC.
New Doncaster Rovers signing Jordan Gibson. Picture courtesy of AHPIX/DRFC.

Gibson, 26, whose arrival follows on from the capture of midfielder Joe Sbarra, said: "The run the club went on towards the end of last season made everyone pay attention. It’s a good club with a good manager and I’m hoping we can do good things.

“It’s been in the works for a while. I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

