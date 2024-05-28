NEW Doncaster Rovers signing Jordan Gibson admits that the club’s headline-grabbing run at the end of the 2023-24 season helped convince him to join the club.

The former Bradford City winger has signed a two-year contract with Rovers, with the option of an additional year.

Gibson arrives after a three-year stint at Carlisle United, where he was promoted to League One in 2022-23.

Rovers, after a magnificent run in the final third of 2023-24, narrowly missed out on promotion following a play-off defeat to Crewe. But the club’s stunning sequence – including ten straight league victories – helped convince the 26-year-old to join following his exit from Brunton Park.

Gibson, 26, whose arrival follows on from the capture of midfielder Joe Sbarra, said: "The run the club went on towards the end of last season made everyone pay attention. It’s a good club with a good manager and I’m hoping we can do good things.