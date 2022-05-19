New Doncaster signing Harrison Biggins turned down rival League Two options to join Rovers

Sheffield-born Biggins - whose father Wayne played for Barnsley, Manchester City and Stoke City in his playing career, will join the club on July 1 after leaving Fleetwood following a five-year stint in the north west.

The 26-year-old started his career across South Yorkshire with Barnsley, before moving to into non league with Stocksbridge Park Steels

He signed for Fleetwood in 2017 and made over 120 career appearances, helping the club to third-tier survival in 2021-22, scoring five goals.

New Doncater Rovers signing Harrison Biggins (left) with manager Gary McSheffrey. Picture: Heather King Photography.

Biggins said: “It’s a great feeling to get the deal signed and sorted. I’m just looking forward now to coming in and getting going.

“The club speaks for itself and the intentions this season are to go back up, that is my aim and I want to be successful here.”

On his new recruit, manager Gary McSheffrey said: “He had good options in this division and if he’d hung around he might have had even more but it shows what type of lad he is that he wanted to get the deal done here.

“For us it was about getting someone with the core values that we’re looking for and he ticks pretty much every box.”

Head of football operations James Coppinger said: “Harrison is everything we are looking for both as a person and a football player.

“A high energy, forward thinking midfielder with an eye for goal, he is full of character to complement the players we already have at the club.