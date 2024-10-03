New Harrogate Town injury blow with defender not expected to play again in 2024
Gibson, who has started the last six matches in all competitions after coming off the bench in the previous three, was substituted 20 minutes into the midweek defeat with a hamstring problem.
And the early diagnosis is bad news for the 27-year-old and for Harrogate and their small League Two squad.
"I think Gibbo's going to be struggling now," said manager Simon Weaver. "By the sounds of it, it looks like he'll be out possibly until the new year, which is a blow for more importantly him.
"He's a really good lad, the lads love him and he's been an important part of our progress over the last year so he'll be a miss."
The Sulphurites have 10 points from their first nine league games of the season, and are at struggling Swindon Town – three points behind them – on Saturday.
Captain Josh Falkingham is expected to be fit to play at the County Ground despite the midfielder coming off at the interval on Tuesday with two dead legs.
