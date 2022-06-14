Northern Irishman Dooley, 30, will provide an experienced option and versatility in the engine room with the former under-19 player able to operate in the centre and out wide.

Dooley's career began in 2010 with Coleraine before moving to America to play for Loyola Greyhounds. Dooley then returned to Coleraine in 2013 before stints with Derry and Cork City ahead of coming to England to join Rochdale in 2018.

Dooley said: “Speaking with Simon Weaver I heard the vision for the club and it sounded like an exciting time, so I’m really looking forward to getting going.

Latest Harrogate signing Stephen Dooley. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

“It was a tough decision to leave Rochdale, I loved my time there, everyone at the club was brilliant to me, but now I want to crack on at Harrogate.

“I played here on the opening day of the season and remember the atmosphere was good, even if it turned out to be a tough one for us.

“In both games against Harrogate there was plenty of action, plenty of goals, lots of free flowing football, they were really fun games to be a part of.”

On Dooley - the club's third capture of the close season, Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver commented: “We’ve watched a lot of coverage of Stephen, We noticed him actually in the first game if last season when he played a part in both Rochdale’s goals against us, he’s extremely calm and composed on the ball.

“As well as wanting to add physicality this summer, we also wanted to add composure. Last year we were up there with the best in terms of counter attacking goals, but wanting to be a possession-based team; we just weren’t calm enough at times and Stephen can show that class and ability to add that to the team."