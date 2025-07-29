New Huddersfield Town captain and former Preston North End midfielder makes key pledge

HUDDERSFIELD Town have confirmed summer arrival Ryan Ledson as their new club captain for the 2025-26 campaign.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Preston North End midfielder, 27, succeeds club legend Jonathan Hogg and has spoken of his pride at being handed the accolade. He said: "It’s a huge honour to be named captain of the club and being the leader of this group means a great deal to both myself and my family.

"The significance of this role isn’t lost on me, and I’ll wear the armband with pride on each and every occasion I lead Town out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leadership shouldn’t be something you only seek to bring when made captain, so it’s a quality I’ve tried to display within every squad I’ve been part of throughout my career.

New Huddersfield Town captain Ryan Ledson. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"Making sure we have a group that is close, believes in each other and fights for the same goal is a non-negotiable, and it’s my job to help maintain that each and every day."

Ledson, who joined the club earlier in the close season and is one of 10 new signings, has previously captained England at various youth levels and skippered North End on nine occasions last term.

The Liverpudlian will head a leadership group within the first team which also includes Ben Wiles, Mickel Miller, Marcus Harness and Murray Wallace, who were all also selected by their team-mates and peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Lee Grant commented: "We wanted the squad to choose leaders who they had an innate respect for and belief in from day one.

Huddersfield Town's manager Lee Grant in the dug out during the pre-season friendly match against Burnley at the Accu Stadium. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"By including them in that process, they are now already holding each other to account, creating a bond and a new dynamic, which is important to have in such a new group.

"Ryan’s leadership qualities speak for themselves, and his personality and professionalism were hugely appealing to us when recruiting him.