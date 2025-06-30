New Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic ready to mix style with substance in bid to satisfy Acun Ilicali

New Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic has pledged to play attacking football after being entrusted with delivering the entertaining style craved by owner Acun Ilicali.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jakirovic has been tasked with succeeding where Shota Arveladze, Liam Rosenior, Tim Walter and Ruben Selles all failed by combining style with substance.

Hull flirted with relegation last season before securing survival on the final day, finishing as the Championship's lowest scorers.

"I like an attacking football style," said Jakirovic at his unveiling on Monday.

"We train how we like to play. We will play through the middle to create a lot of chances. I like high press with energy and intensity.

"We need some new players. We had some bad luck last season. Three very good players had ACL injuries and I hope they will come back.

"In every line, we need better options. There is a lot of space to improve.

"This team was not very compact. There was too much space between the lines. We need power in midfield. There's a lot of work."

Sergej Jakirovic has taken his place in the MKM Stadium hotseat. (Photo: Aziz Karimov/Getty Images))

Jakirovic arrives on the back of a creditable stint in Turkey having guided Kayserispor from the relegation zone to a comfortable 13th-place finish with a style of football that earned the approval of Ilicali, who places a high value on entertainment as well as results.

The Bosnian, who led previous club Dinamo Zagreb to a league and cup double in 2023-24, caught Ilicali's attention during a 3-3 draw with Fenerbahce, where the Hull chairman served as vice-president.

Jakirovic appears relaxed about Ilicali's track record of hiring and firing, stressing that they are aligned in their ambition to finish in the top 10.

"If you have results, you are fine," said Jakirovic.

Ruben Selles was sacked despite guiding Hull to safety. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"This is football. I'm not under pressure. I know Mr Chairman, and he may not agree, but since our first conversation we have similar ambitions and targets.

"Our target is the top 10 but I believe in myself and my staff. I hope we believe we will be successful. Top 10 and then we will see."

Jakirovic has replaced Selles in the MKM Stadium hotseat after the Spaniard paid the price for Hull's dismal home record – the worst in the division.

Last summer, Rosenior was sacked due to a difference of opinion over the team's style of football despite guiding the Tigers to a seventh-place finish.

Acun Ilicali is under pressure after a hugely disappointing season. (Photo: YAGIZ GURTUG/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Ilicali, who has faced criticism from supporters for his perceived scattergun approach, admits he cannot afford for Jakirovic to fail as he continues his search for the perfect formula.

"I want attacking football, entertaining football," said Ilicali.

"First: results. I don't want our fans to see two home wins in six months. I feel sad when the fans go home after chanting for two hours.

"It can happen – but not with boring football. I bought this club to make history and see entertaining football.

"We have not been bad since we came but we have not been very successful as a collective. I am not the God, I cannot see the future.

"When you look at Sergej's career, he's been very successful. What I saw from his team in Kayserispor, I thought that this is the football I want to see.

"We are depending on a success story with a good character. We are a good match. It is extremely important I get this appointment right."

Hull have added Reda Laalaoui, Dillon Phillips and Semi Ajayi so far this summer, while talks are ongoing with Oli McBurnie over a switch to the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers are also closing in on the permanent signing of loanee Louie Barry from Aston Villa after agreeing a deal in principle with the Premier League club.