Hull City's Championship match at Cardiff City has been rearranged.

The Tigers were meant to head to south Wales in early February but the Bluebirds' FA Cup fourth-round trip to Stoke City has put paid to that.

The game will now kick off at 7.45pm on February 25.

It now falls on the Wednesday in between Saturday games at Sunderland and – in theory – at home to Plymouth Argyle. That game could also be moved because of the FA Cup, but few are expecting them to beat Liverpool in round four.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have warned that three supporters banned from their matches for three years each after setting off flares during Friday's 3-0 Championship win at Sheffield United may not be the last.

Some Hull fans needed medical attention after flares were set off in the concourses and on the terraces.

"Being in possession of a pyrotechnic device at a football match or attempting to bring a pyrotechnic device into a football stadium is a criminal offence and, as such, all three also face police enquiries," said a Hull statement. "The club will continue to co-operate with Sheffield United and both Humberside and South Yorkshire Police to identify and prosecute further offenders.

"The irresponsible actions of a minority of fans intent on causing disorder are endangering and ruining the matchday experience for other supporters.

"These individuals are tarnishing the reputation of Hull City and putting the club at risk of severe sanctions, having already received a formal warning from the FA regarding supporter conduct, as previously communicated.

"Anti-social behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated, and we urge all fans to support the team passionately, responsibly and considerately, as most supporters do every week. Anyone who is deemed to have put the safety of fellow supporters at risk will be investigated and sanctioned accordingly.

"The Hull City Official Supporters’ Club, Hull City Supporters’ Trust, Hull City Disabled Supporters’ Association, Hull City Southern Supporters’ Club, Senior Tigers and Humberside Police endorse this stance and have pledged to support our efforts to eradicate anti-social behaviour.