New Hull City signing and ex-Middlesbrough and Rotherham United favourite aims to lead from the front for Tigers

WHEN clubs are entrenched in a relegation fight, they require leaders.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As far as Hull City are concerned, the hope is that they have landed one in the shape of former Middlesbrough and Rotherham United attacking midfielder Matt Crooks, who signed on Friday afternoon.

The Leeds-born player, 30, brings not just a goal threat, versatility and physicality that Hull are not exactly abundant with, but also a vast array of experience to draw upon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciy take a break from league matters to face Doncaster Rovers in the cup on Sunday. But Championship business is what Crooks has primarily been brought in for.

New Hull City signing Matt Crooks. Picture courtesy of Hull City AFC.

Crooks, who has returned to England less than a year after switching to US outfit Real Salt Lake on a three-year contract from Boro, said: "I’m grateful to Salt Lake for the experience and what they were able to give me; it was something I always wanted to do as a kid and that’s one thing ticked off that I always wanted to do.

"I’m thankful I went over but also happy to be here. I learned a lot about myself and I’m trying to be a leader.

"The club’s got ambition, the chairman’s got ambition. Although it’s been a difficult start to the season for the lads, I’m sure we can push on and I’m here to help the best way I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m looking forward to it and I’ll always give 100 per cent for the club while I’ve got the shirt on."

Crooks, who moved to the US after a near three-year stint at Boro where he became a firm fans' favourite, has penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the Tigers.