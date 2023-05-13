New outcome predicted in battle for Premier League survival between Leeds United, Leicester City, Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United
Southampton have officially been relegated from the Premier League but there are still other clubs battling to stay afloat.
Leeds United are among them and have not tasted victory since early April, although did manage to secure a point against high-flying Newcastle United. The Whites currently sit 18th, one point ahead of 19th-placed Leicester City.
Everton are hovering precariously above the drop zone in 17th and 16th-placed Nottingham Forest are still in danger too. West Ham United could still technically be relegated but their points tally of 37 and goal difference of -12 makes it appear unlikely they will drop to the second tier.
Mathematically, AFC Bournemouth could be caught by Leicester but the Cherries have accumulated 39 points and the eight-point gap they have created between themselves and the relegation zone appears likely to be sufficient.
Here is an updated look at how data experts FiveThirtyEight expect the battle for survival to play out.