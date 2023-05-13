Southampton have officially been relegated from the Premier League but there are still other clubs battling to stay afloat.

Everton are hovering precariously above the drop zone in 17th and 16th-placed Nottingham Forest are still in danger too. West Ham United could still technically be relegated but their points tally of 37 and goal difference of -12 makes it appear unlikely they will drop to the second tier.

Mathematically, AFC Bournemouth could be caught by Leicester but the Cherries have accumulated 39 points and the eight-point gap they have created between themselves and the relegation zone appears likely to be sufficient.

Here is an updated look at how data experts FiveThirtyEight expect the battle for survival to play out.

1 . Predicted finishes Here is how FiveThirtyEight think the battle for Premier League survival will play out. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . 14. West Ham United 41 points Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 15. AFC Bournemouth 41 points Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 16. Everton 36 points Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images Photo Sales