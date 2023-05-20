New outcome predicted in Premier League relegation battle between Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City after Nottingham Forest win
Three clubs are still fighting for Premier League survival with the end of the season just around the corner.
Nottingham Forest secured safety with a 1-0 win over Arsenal, leaving Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City as the only clubs still in danger of dropping into the Championship.
Southampton’s return to the second tier has already been confirmed but the stage has been set for a nail-biter of a finale, with two Championship spots still waiting to be handed out.
Here is an updated look at how data experts FiveThirtyEight expect the battle for survival to play out.