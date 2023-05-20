All Sections
New outcome predicted in Premier League relegation battle between Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City after Nottingham Forest win

Three clubs are still fighting for Premier League survival with the end of the season just around the corner.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th May 2023, 20:10 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 20:10 BST

Nottingham Forest secured safety with a 1-0 win over Arsenal, leaving Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City as the only clubs still in danger of dropping into the Championship.

Southampton’s return to the second tier has already been confirmed but the stage has been set for a nail-biter of a finale, with two Championship spots still waiting to be handed out.

Here is an updated look at how data experts FiveThirtyEight expect the battle for survival to play out.

Here is how FiveThirtyEight think the battle for Premier League survival will play out.

1. Predicted finishes

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

38 points

2. 16. Nottingham Forest

Photo: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

35 points

3. 17. Everton

Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

34 points

4. 18. Leeds United

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

