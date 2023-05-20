Three clubs are still fighting for Premier League survival with the end of the season just around the corner.

Nottingham Forest secured safety with a 1-0 win over Arsenal, leaving Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City as the only clubs still in danger of dropping into the Championship.

Southampton’s return to the second tier has already been confirmed but the stage has been set for a nail-biter of a finale, with two Championship spots still waiting to be handed out.

Here is an updated look at how data experts FiveThirtyEight expect the battle for survival to play out.

1 . Predicted finishes Here is how FiveThirtyEight think the battle for Premier League survival will play out. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 16. Nottingham Forest 38 points Photo: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 17. Everton 35 points Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 18. Leeds United 34 points Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales