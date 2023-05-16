New outcome predicted in Premier League relegation battle between Leeds United, Everton, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United
The battle for Premier League survival is approaching its end and tensions are running high.
Southampton have officially been relegated to the Championship but the risk of relegation is still hanging over Leeds United, Leicester City, Everton and Nottingham Forest.
Leicester’s hopes of survival were dented last night (May 15), when Liverpool swept them aside with relative ease in a comfortable 3-0 win. West Ham, however, have safety in their sights and are almost out of the woods.
The same cannot be said for Leeds, who occupy 18th place after failing to win in either of Sam Allardyce’s first two games in charge. Everton and Forest are still in danger too, hovering precariously above the drop zone.
Here is an updated look at how data experts FiveThirtyEight expect the battle for survival to play out.