New outcome predicted in Premier League relegation battle between Leeds United, Everton, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United

The battle for Premier League survival is approaching its end and tensions are running high.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th May 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:52 BST

Southampton have officially been relegated to the Championship but the risk of relegation is still hanging over Leeds United, Leicester City, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Leicester’s hopes of survival were dented last night (May 15), when Liverpool swept them aside with relative ease in a comfortable 3-0 win. West Ham, however, have safety in their sights and are almost out of the woods.

The same cannot be said for Leeds, who occupy 18th place after failing to win in either of Sam Allardyce’s first two games in charge. Everton and Forest are still in danger too, hovering precariously above the drop zone.

Here is an updated look at how data experts FiveThirtyEight expect the battle for survival to play out.

Here is how FiveThirtyEight think the battle for Premier League survival will play out.

1. Predicted finishes

Here is how FiveThirtyEight think the battle for Premier League survival will play out. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

40 points

2. 15. West Ham United

40 points Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

36 points

3. 16. Nottingham Forest

36 points Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

35 points

4. 17. Everton

35 points Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

