The battle for Premier League survival is raging on and several clubs are still at risk of being relegated as the season’s end approaches.

Southampton’s relegation to the Championship has been confirmed but there are still two spots in the bottom three to be filled. Those spots will be occupied by two of Leicester City, Leeds United, Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

Leicester are preparing to face Liverpool at 8pm tonight in a match significant for the European hopes of the Reds, as well as the relegation battle the Foxes are embroiled in.

Here is how the match could impact the battle for Premier League survival.

Leicester City win

A win for the Foxes would be crucial to their hopes of survival as it would lift them out of the bottom three. They would rise from 19th to 17th, leapfrogging Leeds and Everton. They would sit one point ahead of the Toffees, who would drop to 18th, and two points ahead of 19th-placed Leeds.

Draw

A draw would put Leicester level on points with Leeds and pull them above the Whites on goal difference. The Foxes would then be 18th, one point adrift of 17th-placed Everton.

Liverpool win