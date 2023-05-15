All Sections
Leicester City v Liverpool: How result could impact Premier League relegation battle featuring Leeds United, Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United

The battle for Premier League survival is raging on and several clubs are still at risk of being relegated as the season’s end approaches.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th May 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:22 BST

Southampton’s relegation to the Championship has been confirmed but there are still two spots in the bottom three to be filled. Those spots will be occupied by two of Leicester City, Leeds United, Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

Leicester are preparing to face Liverpool at 8pm tonight in a match significant for the European hopes of the Reds, as well as the relegation battle the Foxes are embroiled in.

Here is how the match could impact the battle for Premier League survival.

Southampton’s relegation to the Championship has been confirmed but there are still two spots in the bottom three to be filled. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesSouthampton’s relegation to the Championship has been confirmed but there are still two spots in the bottom three to be filled. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Leicester City win

A win for the Foxes would be crucial to their hopes of survival as it would lift them out of the bottom three. They would rise from 19th to 17th, leapfrogging Leeds and Everton. They would sit one point ahead of the Toffees, who would drop to 18th, and two points ahead of 19th-placed Leeds.

Draw

A draw would put Leicester level on points with Leeds and pull them above the Whites on goal difference. The Foxes would then be 18th, one point adrift of 17th-placed Everton.

Liverpool win

A loss would mean the Foxes would be unable to catch West Ham United, taking the Hammers a step closer to guaranteed safety. Defeat for Leicester would keep them in 19th and mean they would need an absolute minimum of two points from their final two games to beat the drop – and even that tally could be insufficient.

