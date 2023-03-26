Updated look at how the League Two promotion battle it expected to pan out as Bradford City eye promotion

Bradford City are hoping that this is the year that they gain promotion to League One and they are currently sat in 7th place. The Bantams didn’t play this weekend and are three points about 8th place Mansfield Town.

Leyton Orient, Northampton Town and Stevenage currently occupy the automatic slots. Carlisle United, Stockport County and Salford City join Mark Hughes’ side in the play-offs. Next up is a home clash against Grimsby Town at Valley Parade.

In the meantime, here is an updated look at what the top-half of the table is predicted to look like at the end of the season based on data by FiveThirtyEight...

