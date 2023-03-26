News you can trust since 1754
New outcome predicted in promotion battle between Bradford City, Carlisle United, Stockport County, Mansfield Town and Northampton Town

Updated look at how the League Two promotion battle it expected to pan out as Bradford City eye promotion

Harry Mail
Harry Mail
Published 26th Mar 2023, 07:58 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 08:00 BST

Bradford City are hoping that this is the year that they gain promotion to League One and they are currently sat in 7th place. The Bantams didn’t play this weekend and are three points about 8th place Mansfield Town.

Leyton Orient, Northampton Town and Stevenage currently occupy the automatic slots. Carlisle United, Stockport County and Salford City join Mark Hughes’ side in the play-offs. Next up is a home clash against Grimsby Town at Valley Parade.

In the meantime, here is an updated look at what the top-half of the table is predicted to look like at the end of the season based on data by FiveThirtyEight...

62 points

1. 12. Walsall

62 points

65 points

2. 11. Swindon Town

65 points

66 points

3. 10. Barrow

66 points

67 points

4. 9. Sutton United

67 points

