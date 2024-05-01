The Tractor Boys sealed a 2-1 win against the Sky Blues, gaining a three-point lead over Leeds heading into the final weekend of the regular season. In order to avoid the play-offs, Leeds need to beat Southampton and hope Ipswich lose to Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield are effectively relegated and their season finale will be an opportunity for Andre Breitenreiter to run the rule over his players ahead of next season.

They have spent the whole season in a relegation battle alongside Sheffield Wednesday, who could secure safety against Sunderland. Just a point is required for the Owls to guarantee another season of Championship football.

Hull City also have an important weekend ahead, with a top-six finish still mathematically possible. A win for the Tigers on the road against Plymouth Argyle, coupled with a defeat for West Bromwich Albion, would get the job done.

Ahead of the final weekend of the regular Championship season, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.