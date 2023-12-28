Boxing Day in the Championship was full of twists for the likes of Leeds United, Preston North End and Rotherham United.

Many expected Leeds to brush an out-of-form Preston aside, especially considering the Whites hammered Ipswich Town in their final pre-Christmas fixture. However, it was the Lilywhites who came out on top at Deepdale.

Elsewhere in the division, Rotherham pulled off an upset by edging past Middlesbrough courtesy of a bizarre Cohen Bramall goal. Hull City lost to Sunderland in a battle of promotion hopefuls, while the spoils were also shared between pace-setters Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Huddersfield Town put distance between themselves and the relegation zone, defeating Blackburn Rovers 3-0. Sheffield Wednesday, however, fell to defeat against Coventry City.

The campaign is now beyond its halfway point, with every club in the league having played 24 games. At this time of year, it starts to become easier to develop predictions for what the table will look like when the season ends.

Here is the latest predicted Championship table following the Boxing Day round of fixtures, generated by Sky Bet odds.