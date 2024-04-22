Danny Rohl’s side visited Blackburn Rovers knowing a defeat would be damaging, but managed to leave Ewood Park with three points in the bag. Josh Windass and Marvin Johnson struck for the Owls before a bizarre Aynsley Pears own goal sealed the away win.

The win pushed the Owls out of the bottom three but Huddersfield remain stranded in it following a 4-0 defeat to Swansea City on home turf. The Terriers were dismal as the Swans ran riot in the second half, securing a win with goals from Jamal Lowe, Ronald, Jerry Yates and Liam Walsh.

Elsewhere, Southampton’s automatic promotion hopes were dented by a 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City. The Bluebirds left it late, clinching victory deep into stoppage time through Cian Ashford.

Hull City have their eyes on a play-off spot but were left frustrated at the weekend, as Watford held the Tigers to a 0-0 draw.

Rotherham United’s relegation to League One has already been confirmed but there was renewed excitement at the New York Stadium when Birmingham City visited. The game marked Steve Evans’ first back at the helm and he oversaw a 0-0 draw.

Following the latest round of Championship games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.