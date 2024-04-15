Barnsley hosted lowly Reading at the weekend and went behind twice, although responded each time and secured a 2-2 draw. Adam Phillips responded to Reading’s opener before prodigy Fabio Jalo struck the second.

Elsewhere, two heavyweights of the division collided when Bolton Wanderers hosted Portsmouth. Pompey went ahead early on but Aaron Collins equalised to ensured the spoils were shared.

Oxford United boosted their promotion hopes with a 5-0 dismantling of Peterborough United, who are also in contention for promotion to the Championship.

Blackpool kept themselves in the play-off chasing pack with a 1-0 win over Carlisle United, while Lincoln City’s hopes of finishing in the top six were dented by a defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.