New predicted League One table after Barnsley comeback v Reading, Derby County and Oxford United boosts and Bolton Wanderers draw v Portsmouth

The end of the League One season is approaching and the tension for promotion hopefuls such as Barnsley, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers just keeps rising.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Apr 2024, 18:14 BST

Barnsley hosted lowly Reading at the weekend and went behind twice, although responded each time and secured a 2-2 draw. Adam Phillips responded to Reading’s opener before prodigy Fabio Jalo struck the second.

Elsewhere, two heavyweights of the division collided when Bolton Wanderers hosted Portsmouth. Pompey went ahead early on but Aaron Collins equalised to ensured the spoils were shared.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Oxford United boosted their promotion hopes with a 5-0 dismantling of Peterborough United, who are also in contention for promotion to the Championship.

Blackpool kept themselves in the play-off chasing pack with a 1-0 win over Carlisle United, while Lincoln City’s hopes of finishing in the top six were dented by a defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.

Here is how the final League One table is expected to look at the end of the season.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League One table

Here is how the final League One table is expected to look at the end of the season. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 30

2. 24. Carlisle United

Predicted points: 30 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 40

3. 23. Cheltenham Town

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 41

4. 22. Fleetwood Town

Predicted points: 41 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Oxford UnitedReadingLeague OneBarnsleyDerby CountyPortsmouthBolton WanderersPompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.