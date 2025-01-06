Darrell Clarke’s side are bouncing back after a difficult spell and continued their resurgence with a 3-0 win over Crawley Town. Jon Russell opened the scoring before goals from Max Watters and Davis Keillor-Dunn added to Crawley’s woes.

Elsewhere, Burton Albion fell to a home defeat against Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers won away at Cambridge United. Charlton Athletic and Reading shared the spoils in a 0-0 stalemate, Bolton Wanderers picked up three points at Exeter City and Leyton Orient saw off Shrewsbury Town.

Over at the LNER Stadium, Lincoln City and Stevenage settled for a point apiece and further north, Stockport County were beaten by Mansfield Town.

Following the latest round of League One games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.