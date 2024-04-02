Bradford City appear to have arrested their slump and picked up a valuable point on the road against Grimsby Town. The Mariners opened the scoring but the Bantams struck late on, levelling with a Richard Smallwood penalty in stoppage time. Harrogate Town, on the other hand, were rampant as they cruised to a 5-1 home win over Gillingham.

At the top of the table, Stockport County dropped two points on home turf against AFC Wimbledon, while play-off hopefuls Barrow and Crewe Alexandra fell to potentially damaging defeats.

There was no shortage of entertainment across the division, with a 3-3 draw between Notts County and Milton Keynes Dons among the highlights of an action-packed weekend.

Following the latest round of League Two fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.