All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

New predicted League Two table after Bradford City resurgence with fresh Wrexham, MK Dons and Notts County twists

The latest predicted League Two table has thrown up some shock finishes across the board, for the likes of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Wrexham and Notts County.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Dec 2023, 15:49 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 16:16 GMT

League Two’s three Yorkshire clubs have not fared particularly well this season and Bradford City opted to sack Mark Hughes following a slow start to the season. They did not fly out of the traps when Graham Alexander took charge but a recent resurgence has improved their league position.

Doncaster Rovers have been dogged by inconsistency and sit 17th in the table, two points behind the 14th-placed Bantams. Harrogate Town are currently the lowest-ranked of the Yorkshire trio, sitting in 18th.

At the top of the table, the race for promotion is already shaping up to be an intense one. Stockport County have built a healthy six-point lead at the top of the table, while Wrexham and Barrow also occupy automatic promotion slots.

However, in the latest predicted table developed by BestGamblingSites’ supercomputer, there is plenty of change at both the summit and the foot.

Here is how the League Two table is expected to look when the current campaign comes to an end.

Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look at the end of the season.

1. Predicted League Two table

Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look at the end of the season. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points: 31

2. 24. Tranmere Rovers

Points: 31 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points: 35

3. 23. Colchester United

Points: 35 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points: 36

4. 22. Sutton United

Points: 36 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Notts CountyWrexhamLeague TwoMK DonsYorkshireGraham Alexander