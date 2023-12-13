The latest predicted League Two table has thrown up some shock finishes across the board, for the likes of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Wrexham and Notts County.

League Two’s three Yorkshire clubs have not fared particularly well this season and Bradford City opted to sack Mark Hughes following a slow start to the season. They did not fly out of the traps when Graham Alexander took charge but a recent resurgence has improved their league position.

Doncaster Rovers have been dogged by inconsistency and sit 17th in the table, two points behind the 14th-placed Bantams. Harrogate Town are currently the lowest-ranked of the Yorkshire trio, sitting in 18th.

At the top of the table, the race for promotion is already shaping up to be an intense one. Stockport County have built a healthy six-point lead at the top of the table, while Wrexham and Barrow also occupy automatic promotion slots.

However, in the latest predicted table developed by BestGamblingSites’ supercomputer, there is plenty of change at both the summit and the foot.

Here is how the League Two table is expected to look when the current campaign comes to an end.