Six winless games had passed the Bantams by but Graham Alexander’s men brought an end to the run, edging past Swindon Town in a game low on entertainment.

Chesterfield defeated Carlisle United 2-0 away from home and Walsall secured a narrow 1-0 home victory over Barrow. Crewe Alexandra, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon also enjoyed wins, with the latter securing theirs at the expense of Doncaster Rovers.

Harrogate Town fell to a 2-1 defeat at Tranmere Rovers, Salford City breezed past Notts County and the spoils were shared between Bromley and Port Vale.

Colchester United and Newport County could not be separated either, but Cheltenham Town managed to sink Morecambe in a 2-0 win. The weekend was rounded off under the Monday night lights, as Fleetwood Town were held to a 1-1 draw by Accrington Stanley.

Following the latest round of League Two fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.