Grant McCann’s men roared back to winning ways on home turf, putting Tranmere Rovers the sword in a 3-1 win. Joseph Olowu put Rovers ahead before the lead was extended by Patrick Kelly and Kyle Hurst. Sol Solomon struck late for Tranmere but it was merely a consolation.

Chesterfield edged past AFC Wimbledon at home and Barrow were 2-0 victors over Fleetwood Town. Bradford City visited Notts County on the back of consecutive wins, but fell to a 3-0 loss at Meadow Lane.

Harrogate also experienced defeat, seeing their struggles continue with a 2-0 defeat to promotion hopefuls Walsall. Accrington Stanley, Morecambe and Grimsby Town were also left empty-handed, losing to Salford City, Bromley and Swindon Town respectively.

Newport County ran out as 6-3 winners over Milton Keynes Dons in the game of the weekend, while Port Vale and Carlisle United played out a goalless draw.

Following the latest round of League Two games, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.