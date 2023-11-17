All Sections
New Premier League predictions for Sheffield United, Burnley, Luton Town and Everton after historic points deduction

A historic points deduction for Everton has changed the landscape of the Premier League relegation battle.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:43 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:44 GMT

The Toffees have been docked 10 points, plunging them into the bottom three and lifting Luton Town out of it.

Burnley remain bottom but Sheffield United have moved up to 18th.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact the deduction will have in the long-term, although it is not unusual for fates to be decided by fine margins.

The BETSiE supercomputer has been deployed in the immediate aftermath of Everton’s points deduction, which is the biggest in the history of the Premier League.

It has simulated the season a staggering 100,000 times in order to develop a final projection for the table.

Here is how it expects the Premier League table to look, and how it expects the relegation battle to play out following a significant blow for Sean Dyche’s Everton.

Here is how the Premier League table is expected to look at the end of the season.

1. Predicted Premier League table

Here is how the Premier League table is expected to look at the end of the season. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Projected points: 84.3

2. 1. Manchester City

Projected points: 84.3 Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Projected points: 79.6

3. 2. Arsenal

Projected points: 79.6 Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Projected points: 78

4. 3. Liverpool

Projected points: 78 Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

