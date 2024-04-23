Brought in to reduce the number of refereeing controversies, the system has not exactly brought an end to disputes regarding decisions. Nottingham Forest are the latest club at the centre of VAR controversy following their recent defeat to Everton.

The club have demanded the release of audio between officials after they were denied three penalties in the 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park. However, they are far from the first to voice opposition to a decision this season.

As VAR allows for on-field decisions to be changed, it has had a significant impact on the Premier League this season. At both ends of the table, clubs could potentially be experiencing different fortunes had the system never been introduced.

With the Premier League currently serving up tense battles at both ends of the table, here is how the table could potentially look without VAR. The table factors in goals that were awarded or disallowed due to VAR intervention.

1 . New Premier League table without VAR Here is how the Premier League would look if VAR did not exist.