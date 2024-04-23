New Premier League table without VAR: Where Sheffield United sit compared to Nottingham Forest, Everton & more

VAR has once again been dominating headlines in the Premier League.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 15:05 BST

Brought in to reduce the number of refereeing controversies, the system has not exactly brought an end to disputes regarding decisions. Nottingham Forest are the latest club at the centre of VAR controversy following their recent defeat to Everton.

The club have demanded the release of audio between officials after they were denied three penalties in the 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park. However, they are far from the first to voice opposition to a decision this season.

As VAR allows for on-field decisions to be changed, it has had a significant impact on the Premier League this season. At both ends of the table, clubs could potentially be experiencing different fortunes had the system never been introduced.

With the Premier League currently serving up tense battles at both ends of the table, here is how the table could potentially look without VAR. The table factors in goals that were awarded or disallowed due to VAR intervention.

Here is how the Premier League would look if VAR did not exist.

1. New Premier League table without VAR

Here is how the Premier League would look if VAR did not exist. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Points without VAR: 74, Difference: 0

2. 1. Arsenal

Points without VAR: 74, Difference: 0 Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Points without VAR: 74, Difference: 0

3. 2. Liverpool

Points without VAR: 74, Difference: 0 Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Points without VAR: 73, Difference: 0

4. 3. Manchester City

Points without VAR: 73, Difference: 0 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

