Sheffield United have unveiled the home kit they will wear at Bramall Lane this season.

The kit pays homage to the steel heritage of the city of Sheffield, as well as the home shirt worn by the Blades between 1996 and 1998. A new white goalkeeper kit has also been unveiled, modelled by Wes Foderingham.

A section of the club’s statement regarding the new kit read: “Sheffield United Football Club is proud to announce the unveiling of the highly anticipated 23/24 Premier League Erreà Home Kit under the campaign tagline ‘Steel City, Rising’. The new kit symbolises not only the club's rise to the Premier League but also Sheffield's transformation from a city rooted in steelmaking to one that thrives on creativity, arts, technology, and music.

“The iconic red shirt, adorned with two thick white stripes, captures the essence of Sheffield's rich industrial history, paying homage to the city's steel heritage and the 96/98 home shirt. However, the design also reflects Sheffield's dynamic present and promising future as a vibrant hub of innovation and culture.”

The kit pays homage to the steel heritage of the city of Sheffield. Image: Sheffield United

It will be given its first outing tomorrow (July 15), when it will be worn in the club’s pre-season friendly against Chesterfield. The kit will be available to purchase from early August.

Fans have taken to social media to deliver their verdicts on the kit, with many heaping praise upon it. Below are a selection of tweets shared by Blades supporters in response to the kit reveal.

@_joshchapman98 tweeted: “I think this is absolutely STUNNING.”

@bladespod tweeted: “Oh aye, now that is a home shirt. Probably the best one since, well, 1998 IMO [in my opinion].”

@Sarah_Womack tweeted: “Love the home shirt! Love the all white GK shirt.”

@Tray_the_Blade tweeted: “Based on my favourite home shirt, the first I even remember getting.”

@homansufc tweeted: “Unreal.”