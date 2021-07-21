New signing Shane Ferguson eager to help Rotherham United to promotion hat-trick

Heading north: Utility man Shane Ferguson, right has swapped South London for South Yorkshire. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

The Northern Ireland international, who celebrated his thirtieth birthday earlier this month, has joined on a two-year deal after his release by Millwall.

The utility player, who made over 200 appearances in five-and-a-half seasons with the Lions and was promoted from the third tier in 2016-17, said: “One hundred per cent, it (promotion) is the aim and the manager spoke about that a lot and the ambition is to get back there.

“Last season, when I was watching from the outside, they were so unlucky with the games they had to catch up on because of Covid.

Set to go: Rotherham United's Matt Crooks, left, is set to stay in the Championship with Middlesbrough. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

“I will do everything I can to help the club get back to the Championship.”

Manager Paul Warne has labelled the left-sided player, who started his career at Newcastle United, as the ‘perfect addition’ due to his flexibility across several positions.

Warne, linked with a renewed move for St Johnstone right-back Shaun Rooney, added: “I wanted some strength down the left side and Shane, with his ability to play in three different positions – left-back, left wing-back, left wing – is a perfect addition.

“I had a Zoom call with him and really liked him. I like the fact that he’s played internationally and played in big games. He did really at Millwall.

“All the work and due diligence we had done on him was really good and I just thought he would come in, be good competition for everyone down that side of the pitch and improve us.

“He’s got a two-year deal with an option for both for the third year.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Matt Crooks is closing in on a move to Middlesbrough and will undergo a medical later this week.

Speaking after his side’s friendly at Saltash on Monday night, Boro manager Neil Warnock – when asked about incoming transfers and a move for Crooks – said: “We’re quite close at the minute to getting a couple over the line this week.

“Crooks is one we’ve been talking about, but there’s a couple more we’ve been talking about too. If we can get a couple over the line, we’ll be delighted.”