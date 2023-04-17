An updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion from League Two as Bradford City aim to go up

Bradford City are hoping that this is the year that they can finally claw themselves out of League Two. The Bantams won 3-0 away at Rochdale over the weekend and are in strong form.

Mark Hughes’ side are currently 6th in the table and have a game in-hand on some of the teams above them. Leyton Orient are top of the tree and are joined in the top three by Northampton Town and Stevenage.

Stockport County, Carlisle United and Mansfield Town then occupy the other play-off spots along with Bradford. Here is an updated look at who is predicted to go up, via FiveThirtyEight...

