Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town linked with Middlesbrough star who has 'caught the eye'
The 29-year-old was restored as Middlesbrough’s first choice between the sticks last month, having had a spell out injured and a run of games on the bench.
Although Middlesbrough’s men have a lot of ground to make up in the hunt for a play-off finish, Dieng has been among their most reliable performers. He has made 29 appearances for the club since joining from Queens Park Rangers last summer.
According to The Telegraph, he has caught the eye with his displays and attracted plenty of interest. Newcastle are reportedly in the market for an understudy and have Dieng on their radar.
Crustal Palace have also been linked with the Senegal international, while Championship high-fliers Ipswich Town are described as admirers of the stopper. There is also said to be interest from abroad, with Sevilla named as a club who have watched Dieng.
Victor Orta serves as the club’s sporting director and is familiar with Middlesbrough having previously worked for the club.
Comment Guidelines
