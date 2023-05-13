All Sections
Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier on 'doing silly things' during time at Barnsley FC

Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier has opened up on his behaviour while on the books of Barnsley early on in his career.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th May 2023, 18:54 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 18:54 BST

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a decorated career and has a La Liga title on his CV, but it was in South Yorkshire that he was first given regular first-team football. While under contract at Manchester City, he enjoyed two loan spells at Barnsley and the second lasted the duration of the 2010/11 season.

He shone for the Reds in the Championship and was crowned the club’s Young Player of the Year, but off the pitch he did not always demonstrate professionalism.

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Trippier said: “There was one time when my mum came because I was young, on more money. I was doing silly things like going out drinking and stuff like that. There was one moment in my career when I didn't want to play anymore.

While under contract at Manchester City, he enjoyed two loan spells at Barnsley. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe
"I was living in Barnsley on my own in my apartment and my mum drove up and sat me down and made me realise what they sacrificed every day. My mum and dad worked so hard to get us in that position and I realised how much it meant to my mum and that was the turning point for me.

"It was more about being alone at 18 in Barnsley. At the time I didn't have the people who support you and help you manage certain situations as you do now."

After his loan spell at Oakwell, he made a temporary switch to Burnley before leaving Manchester City to join the Clarets on a permanent basis. His form at Turf Moor earned him a move to Tottenham Hotspur, who he spent four years with before signing for Atletico Madrid. He returned to England in 2022, linking up with Eddie Howe at Newcastle.

