MICHAEL DUFF knew that Kieran Trippier was special after his feats with England at the last World Cup in 2018 - and it had nothing to do with his goal in the semi-final.

The full-back struck an exquisite early opener against Croatia in Moscow and the country dared to dream of playing in a first world final since 1966. But alas.

Trippier, whom Barnsley chief Duff knew well from his time at Burnley, would have been forgiven for switching off his phone and shutting the world out in the immediate aftermath of that devastating loss.

He didn't. The humble lad from a council estate in Bury - Trippier's dad is a bricklayer and his mother a supermarket worker - remembered his roots.

England's Kieran Trippier. Picture: AP/Alessandra Tarantino.

When Duff got in touch with Trippier, who spent two spells on loan early in his career at Oakwell and made 44 appearances, he quickly responded despite his obvious pain.

Over four years on and Trippier is a senior member of a likeable, talented and grounded England squad who take on USA tonight in the second game of a World Cup adventure which they hope will be long and glorious right up to December 18.

Don't expect them to get ahead of themselves. Certainly not Trippier.

Duff said: "You look at the career Tripps has had and talk about having humility.

"A perfect example is that he scored his goal in the semi-final of the World Cup and I texted him - I am sure half the country texted him - and at half-past three in the morning, he texted me back. That tells you everything about the lad.

"He has played in Champions League finals, Euro finals and when Gareth (Southgate) has to pick a team (where) he can't lose, Tripps always plays. In other games, where they think we can be a bit more attacking, sometimes he comes out.

"But it tells you something about him that he is the same all the time. From a manager's point of view, he's a manager's dream as he lives his life right and you never see him in trouble outside of football.

"He's got his family and I know his family. If he did get too 'big time', they'd clip his wings pretty quickly anyway."

A consummate professional these days maybe, but Trippier's journey has not been entirely smooth either.

Now in his thirties, he may live his life right representing his club and the Three Lions of England, but it was a nightclub called Tiger Tiger which occupied his attention a fair bit in his early days.

Until a forthright figure in Sean Dyche taught him about what it takes to be a professional footballer.

Duff continued: "Tripps has been brilliant. I still speak to him quite a bit. You look at the player he was when he was here and the player that he is now.

"I have actually had a conversation with a couple of (Barnsley) players about him because when he was here, you talk about ability, he always had that.

"But when he first came to Burnley, we had to fish him out of Tiger Tiger in Manchester every Tuesday night.

"His diet was not very good and he just got by on ability.

"Dychey got hold of him and gave him an understanding of what a professional footballer looks like as if it's not just turning up on a Saturday and playing.

"You have got to live your life right. Now you look at him and he's a club captain at a huge club in Newcastle."

Another Yorkshire manager who knows Trippier is Sheffield Wedneday's Darren Moore - a former team-mate at Barnsley back in 2010-11.

Like Duff, he can vouch for the player and the individual.

He said: "I remember a young, really energetic, absolutely 'up for the game' player. I was pleased to be playing alongside him on the right-hand side when he made his debut and it's been wonderful to see him kick on and have the career he's had.

"He's a really top, top player and most importantly a great man."

Testimonials to Trippier have also arrived from no less a figure than Diego Simeone, one of the most revered managerial names in world football.He worked with Trippier at Atletico Madrid - they were together when Atleti won La Liga in 2021.

Like Trippier, other key England players such as Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and John Stones debuted in the EFL at the likes of Barnsley, Sheffield United, Leyton Orient and Notts County.

Duff believes it has been the making of them.

He continued: "You look at the amount of players in that squad who have played at Football League clubs. Sometimes, it gives them that understanding that ability is not quite enough.

"They don't get that in the under-21s as they don't know what a league looks like as they’re all learning.

"There's lots of players in the lower-leagues who have not got the ability, but are there because they have a good mentality and their professionalism is brilliant.